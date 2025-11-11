ITC Properties Group Announces Reduced Net Loss for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ITC Properties Group Limited ( (HK:0199) ) has shared an update.

ITC Properties Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant reduction in net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The expected decrease in net loss is attributed to a lower loss in property valuation, reduced operating costs following the disposal of an overseas property, and the absence of a substantial loss from the previous year’s disposal of a hotel property in Canada. These factors suggest improved financial performance and cost management, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the subdued property market.

More about ITC Properties Group Limited

ITC Properties Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily engaged in property development and investment. The company operates in the real estate sector, focusing on both commercial and residential properties, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,420,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$544.3M

