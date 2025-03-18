Itaú Unibanco Releases General Stockholders’ Meeting Manual

The latest announcement is out from Itau Unibanco ( (ITUB) ).

On March 17, 2025, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announced the release of its General Stockholders’ Meeting Manual for the upcoming Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders’ Meeting. This announcement is a routine part of the company’s governance practices, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and aligning with shareholder interests.

More about Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a prominent financial institution based in São Paulo, Brazil. It operates in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services, primarily focusing on the Brazilian market.

YTD Price Performance: 31.79%

Average Trading Volume: 26,025,757

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $55.65B

For a thorough assessment of ITUB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com