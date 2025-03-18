Itaú Unibanco Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders’ Meeting

Itau Unibanco ( (ITUB) ) has provided an announcement.

On March 17, 2025, Itaú Unibanco announced a call notice for its Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders’ Meeting. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss and make decisions on crucial matters affecting the company’s operations and strategic direction.

More about Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a prominent financial institution based in São Paulo, Brazil. It operates in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking, with a strong market focus in Latin America.

YTD Price Performance: 31.79%

Average Trading Volume: 26,025,757

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $55.65B

