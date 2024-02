iSun (ISUN) has released an update.

John Sullivan is stepping down as the Chief Financial Officer of iSun, Inc. to explore new opportunities. He’ll stay on board until May 14, 2024, to ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements with the company’s management or operations influencing his decision.

For further insights into ISUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.