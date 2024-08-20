istyle Inc. Announces Internal Capital Adjustment

istyle Inc. (JP:3660) has released an update.

istyle Inc. has resolved to reduce its capital reserve by 2,811 million yen and appropriate the same amount to surplus to offset a deficit in retained earnings, aiming to enhance financial stability and capital flexibility. This internal financial adjustment will not affect the net asset value of the company, the total number of issued shares, or shareholder equity per share.

