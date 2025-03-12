Israel Discount Bank Reports Resilient 2024 Performance

Israel Discount Bank Class A ( (ISDAF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Israel Discount Bank Class A presented to its investors.

Israel Discount Bank Ltd., a prominent financial institution in Israel, offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial banking, credit cards, and digital financial services, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets. The bank’s operations are supported by a robust network of branches and subsidiaries, making it a key player in the Israeli banking sector.

In its latest earnings report, Israel Discount Bank highlighted a year of resilience and strategic growth despite geopolitical challenges. The bank reported a net profit of NIS 4.3 billion for 2024, marking a 2.1% increase from the previous year. The return on equity reached 14.2%, and the bank maintained a strong capital infrastructure with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.66% and a liquidity coverage ratio of 130.1%.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate a stable financial position, with total assets amounting to NIS 436.5 billion and net credit to the public at NIS 281.7 billion. The bank’s subsidiaries also performed well, contributing to the overall growth, with notable achievements in net profits and returns on equity across various segments. Strategic initiatives, such as the sale of shares in Discount Bancorp and full ownership acquisition of PayBox, were highlighted as part of the bank’s efforts to enhance its market position.

Looking ahead, Israel Discount Bank’s management remains optimistic about its strategic plan, ‘Discount 2030,’ which aims to drive growth through digital transformation, support for small businesses, and competitive non-banking models. The bank is committed to maintaining its leadership in the financial sector while navigating the evolving economic landscape.

Overall, Israel Discount Bank’s 2024 performance underscores its ability to adapt and thrive in challenging environments, positioning it well for future growth and continued success in the banking industry.

