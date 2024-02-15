iSpecimen Terminates Warrants and Concludes Obligations

iSpecimen (ISPC) has released an update.

iSpecimen Inc. has struck a deal to buy back and terminate outstanding warrants from certain holders, originally issued in December 2021 at $13.00 per share for up to 1,312,500 shares of common stock. The repurchase is at a cash price of $0.04 per share issuable under the warrants. This agreement will conclude the company’s obligations related to these warrants, effectively nullifying any associated documents and future commitments linked to the securities.

