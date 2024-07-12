ispace Secures 10 Billion Yen for Space Expansion

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. has secured a 10 billion yen syndicated loan arranged by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and co-arranged by Mizuho Bank, Ltd., with the aim of enhancing the company’s financial foundation and funding the development and operation of landers and rovers for their payload service. The loan, agreed upon on July 31, 2024, is to be used as working capital to support ispace’s growth in anticipation of increased market demand. This strategic financial move is not expected to materially affect the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

