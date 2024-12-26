ispace, inc. Signs Lunar Payload Deal with ASI

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. has announced that its subsidiary, ispace EUROPE S.A., will sign a Payload Services Agreement with Agenzia Spaziale Italiana. The agreement involves transporting ASI’s LaRA2 payload to the Moon as part of ispace’s Mission 3, with a total contract value of 350,000 Euros. This contract has been factored into ispace’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

