ispace, Inc. Contract with Tyvak Nano-Satellite Invalidated

ispace, inc. has announced that the previously resolved business alliance with Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. has become invalid after Tyvak failed to secure the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program contract from NASA. As a result, the Firm Fixed Price Subcontract between ispace’s U.S. entity and Tyvak has been rendered ineffective. The company has stated that this development is not expected to have a material impact on their financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

