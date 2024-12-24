ispace Expands NASA Payload Contract by $8 Million

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. has announced an increase in the contract amount for their existing payload service agreement with NASA, raising it from $54 million to $62 million. This adjustment comes as a result of additional payload accommodation requirements for NASA’s Farside Seismic Suite payload on ispace’s Mission 3, set for launch in 2026. The financial impact of this change is expected to be minor.

