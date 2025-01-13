ispace Completes Launch Preparations for Mission 2

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

ispace,inc. ( (JP:9348) ) just unveiled an update.

ispace, inc. has successfully completed the launch preparations for its second mission, SMBC x HAKUTO-R VENTURE MOON, marking the first milestone in their Mission 2. The RESILIENCE lander and TENACIOUS rover have been integrated with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which is scheduled for launch on January 15, 2025. This mission represents a significant step for ispace in proving their capabilities in lunar exploration, though it is stated that this announcement does not impact the company’s financial results.

More about ispace,inc.

ispace, inc. operates in the space exploration industry, focusing on lunar missions. They specialize in the development and deployment of lunar landers and rovers, aiming to pioneer commercial space missions to the Moon.

YTD Price Performance: 31.03%

Average Trading Volume: 2,281,554

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen88.08B

