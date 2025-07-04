Isofol Medical’s Rights Issue Fully Subscribed, Boosting Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Isofol Medical AB ( (SE:ISOFOL) ) is now available.

Isofol Medical AB announced that its rights issue was fully subscribed, raising approximately SEK 91 million before costs. The oversubscription allowed the company to allocate shares to its Japanese partner, Solasia Pharma K.K., strengthening its financial position and supporting its strategy to generate new clinical data for arfolitixorin, which is expected to enhance cancer treatment options.

More about Isofol Medical AB

Isofol Medical AB is a biotechnology company based in Gothenburg, Sweden, focusing on developing treatments for cancer patients. The company’s primary product is arfolitixorin, a drug aimed at improving the treatment outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 839,451

Current Market Cap: SEK237.6M

