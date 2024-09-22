Island Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Resignation

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced that Dr. David Brookes stepped down as director on September 19, 2024. Prior to his departure, Dr. Brookes held 140,000 ordinary shares and 40,000 listed options in the company through various trusts. This change comes after his last notice filed on May 6, 2024, and has been formally submitted to the ASX in compliance with listing rules.

For further insights into AU:ILA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.