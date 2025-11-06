Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Reports Strong Financial Performance and Positive Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. ( (JP:4028) ) has shared an update.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. reported a significant improvement in their financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 2.6% and operating profit surging by 177.8% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision to its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook with expected growth in net sales and profits, indicating a strong market position and promising future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4028) stock is a Hold with a Yen2498.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. stock, see the JP:4028 Stock Forecast page.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the chemical industry. They focus on producing and distributing chemical products, with a market emphasis on innovation and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 182,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen97.57B

