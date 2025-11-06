Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 Results and Upward Revision of Full-Year Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. ( (JP:4028) ) has issued an announcement.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. announced a significant improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, surpassing previous forecasts due to favorable exchange rates and deferred R&D expenditures. The company has also revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards, driven by strong performance in the organic chemicals sector and favorable currency conditions, despite challenges in the inorganic chemicals market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4028) stock is a Hold with a Yen2498.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. stock, see the JP:4028 Stock Forecast page.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on both organic and inorganic chemicals. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and has a strong market presence in overseas markets.

Average Trading Volume: 182,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen97.57B

