ISDN Holdings Releases 2023 Corporate Reports

ISDN Holdings Limited has published its 2023 Annual Report, Circular, and details of the upcoming Annual General Meeting, all of which are available on the company’s website and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange site. The company is pushing forward with its sustainability efforts by encouraging shareholders to access these documents online, though printed copies in English and Chinese are available upon request. Shareholders are reminded to provide a current email address to receive future communications electronically.

