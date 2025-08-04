ISDN Holdings Limited Submits Monthly Equity Return

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from ISDN Holdings Limited ( (SG:I07) ) is now available.

ISDN Holdings Limited has submitted a new monthly return for equity issuers and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts for the period ending July 31, 2025. The company, incorporated in Singapore, highlights that under the Singapore Companies Act, there is no concept of authorised share capital or par value for issued shares. This submission is part of the company’s compliance with the Hong Kong Exchange Listing Rules, indicating its ongoing commitment to regulatory adherence and transparency in its financial operations.

