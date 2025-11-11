ISDN Holdings Limited Enhances Governance with New Nominating Committee

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ISDN Holdings Limited ( (SG:I07) ) just unveiled an update.

ISDN Holdings Limited has established a nominating committee in accordance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code of Singapore and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This committee will ensure a formal and transparent process for the appointment and re-appointment of directors, thereby enhancing the company’s governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:I07) stock is a Hold with a S$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ISDN Holdings Limited stock, see the SG:I07 Stock Forecast page.

More about ISDN Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,094,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$188.2M

Find detailed analytics on I07 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

