ISC Urges Shareholders to Reject Plantro’s Mini-Tender Offer

ISC has reiterated its recommendation for shareholders to reject Plantro Ltd.’s revised Mini-tender offer, which is deemed opportunistic and undervalues the company. Despite Plantro’s amendments following regulatory scrutiny, the offer remains coercive and not in the best interests of ISC shareholders. ISC has a history of outperforming market indices and plans to significantly grow its revenue and adjusted EBITDA by 2028, aiming for strong future returns for its shareholders.

Information Services Corporation (ISC) operates in the information services industry, providing a diversified range of services with a focus on delivering long-term shareholder value. The company has a clear growth strategy aimed at doubling its size by 2028, supported by a strong balance sheet and a robust M&A pipeline.

YTD Price Performance: 3.32%

Average Trading Volume: 4,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$496.2M

