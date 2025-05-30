IRSA Expands Share Capital with Warrant Exercise in May 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA ( (IRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Between May 17 and 25, 2025, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. saw certain warrant holders exercise their rights to acquire additional shares, resulting in the issuance of 4,821,130 new ordinary shares and the collection of USD 1,406,324. This exercise increased the company’s total shares from 757,699,663 to 762,520,793, while the outstanding warrants decreased from 64,217,648 to 60,964,074, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its capital structure.

IRSA’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and positive developments from the latest earnings call, which highlight a financial recovery and strategic achievements. However, persistent profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the valuation, balancing the score around the mid-range.

More about Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. is a company based in Argentina, operating primarily in the real estate industry. It is involved in the development, acquisition, and management of commercial real estate properties, including shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels, with a focus on the Argentine market.

Average Trading Volume: 135,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.17B

See more data about IRS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

