Ironveld PLC Sees Change in Voting Rights Structure

Ironveld (GB:IRON) has released an update.

Ironveld PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure following an acquisition or disposal involving Spreadex Ltd. The new total voting rights held by Spreadex amount to 3.6353%, a decrease from the previous 7.6268%. This shift in holdings could influence the company’s governance and future decision-making.

