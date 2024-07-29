Ironbark Zinc Financial Update: Cash Position Rises

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Limited reported a quarterly cash outflow from operating activities of $185,000, with significant payments for staff and administration costs, while investing activities also led to a cash outflow of $63,000. However, the company’s financial activities provided a boost with a $314,000 cash inflow, mainly from issuing equity securities. Overall, this resulted in a net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period, despite the operational and investment expenditures.

