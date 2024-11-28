Ironbark Zinc Appoints New Director with Substantial Holdings

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ironbark Zinc Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Danny Segman as a director, revealing his significant holdings in the company’s securities. Segman holds 317.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, alongside options both listed and unlisted, showcasing a substantial commitment to the company’s future. This development may be of interest to investors tracking leadership changes and stock ownership in Ironbark Zinc.

For further insights into AU:IBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.