Iron Mountain Updates Key Tax Implications for REIT Status

Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has released an update.

Iron Mountain Incorporated has updated its information on the key US federal income tax implications for the company’s status as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and for transactions involving its stock. This latest update supersedes all previous descriptions, ensuring that shareholders have the most current tax considerations at their disposal when dealing with the company’s securities.

