Iron Mountain Achieves Record Revenue in Q3 2025

Iron Mountain ( (IRM) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global leader in information management services, offering solutions that span both the physical and digital worlds, including data center and asset lifecycle management, with a strong emphasis on security and innovation.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Iron Mountain announced a record quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, marking a 12.6% increase from the previous year. The company’s growth businesses, including data centers and digital services, saw a significant 30% year-over-year growth, contributing to this robust performance.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $86 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $660 million, both of which are record figures for the company. Additionally, Iron Mountain reported an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $393 million, or $1.32 per share, reflecting strong operational performance. The company also announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend per share, driven by continued strong growth in AFFO.

Looking ahead, Iron Mountain reiterates its full-year 2025 financial guidance, anticipating a 14% increase in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter. The company remains committed to sustaining industry-leading revenue and earnings growth, leveraging its established customer relationships and comprehensive solutions to meet evolving market demands.

