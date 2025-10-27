iRobot Secures Waivers to Avoid Financial Default

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

iRobot ( (IRBT) ) has provided an update.

iRobot Corporation has been granted a series of waivers by its lenders, extending the period during which it is not required to meet certain financial covenants until December 1, 2025. This extension provides temporary relief from potential default under its credit agreement, which could have led to severe financial consequences, including bankruptcy. Despite these extensions, iRobot’s financial condition is precarious, with declining cash reserves and a failed attempt to secure a strategic sale, leaving the company dependent on further waivers or additional capital to continue operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (IRBT) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on iRobot stock, see the IRBT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IRBT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IRBT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 52 reflects significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and high leverage as the most impactful factors. Positive technical indicators provide some optimism, but the negative valuation metrics highlight the need for a financial turnaround.

To see Spark’s full report on IRBT stock, click here.

More about iRobot

iRobot Corporation operates in the consumer electronics industry, primarily focusing on the development and sale of robotic vacuum cleaners and other automated home cleaning devices. The company is known for its Roomba product line and has a significant presence in the smart home technology market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,242,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $175M

For an in-depth examination of IRBT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue