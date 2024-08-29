Irish Continental Posts Strong Half-Year Growth

Irish Continental (GB:ICGC) has released an update.

Irish Continental Group plc reported an 8.1% revenue increase to €285.5m and a slight EBITDA rise to €49.7m in its half-year 2024 results, reflecting strong growth in passenger and freight volumes on the back of a recovering travel sector. The company also declared a higher interim dividend and noted the strategic introduction of the Oscar Wilde ferry on the Dover – Calais route, enhancing capacity and customer offerings. Despite an increase in net debt due to fleet expansion, ICG’s performance indicates solid progress and positions it well for future growth.

