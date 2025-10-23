Irish Continental Group Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Irish Continental ( (GB:ICGC) ) is now available.

Irish Continental Group plc has announced the repurchase of 104,161 of its own shares, representing 0.06% of its issued share capital, at a price of €5.75 per share. This strategic move to cancel the shares may impact the company’s stock value and shareholder equity, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

Irish Continental Group plc operates in the maritime transport industry, primarily focusing on ferry services and container shipping. The company serves markets across Ireland, the UK, and Continental Europe, providing passenger and freight transport solutions.

