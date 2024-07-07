Iris Metals Welcomes New U.S. President

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited has strengthened its leadership team by appointing mining industry veteran Matt Hartmann as President of U.S. Operations, a move aimed at propelling the development of its South Dakota Lithium Project. Hartmann’s extensive experience in critical and battery minerals is expected to drive the company’s strategy and operations in North America. Concurrently, Technical Director Chris Connell transitions to a Non-Executive Director role, as the company continues to focus on delivering shareholder value and positioning itself as a significant player in the lithium supply sector.

