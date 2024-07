Iris Metals Reveals High-Grade Lithium Results

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited has reported substantial lithium intersections at its Beecher Project, with ongoing diamond drilling yielding high-grade lithium results, including significant intercepts such as 53.6m at 1.73% Li₂O. The company is also advancing exploration planning at its Tin Mountain project, awaiting imminent permit approvals to commence drilling. Additionally, corporate developments include strategic appointments aimed at reinforcing its U.S. operations and positioning the company to capitalize on funding opportunities like the Inflation Reduction Act.

For further insights into AU:IR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.