Iris Metals Passes Key Amendments at AGM

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited has announced the successful amendment of its company constitution following the resolutions passed at its Annual General Meeting. The amendments include the addition of new clauses and subsections, as well as minor changes to existing clauses, which are detailed in the attached amended constitution document. These changes are set to further align the company with its goals in the exploration and mining of lithium in South Dakota, a region with a historic mining presence and significant lithium resources.

