Iris Metals Limited Issues Cleansing Prospectus to Facilitate Share Trading

Iris Metals Limited ( (AU:IR1) ) has provided an announcement.

Iris Metals Limited has released a cleansing prospectus to offer up to 1,000 shares at $0.085 each, aiming to raise $85 before expenses. This prospectus also includes a secondary offer of 7,455,912 shares to Rapid Critical Metals Limited. The primary purpose of this prospectus is to remove trading restrictions on shares issued before the closing date, aligning with section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act. The shares are considered highly speculative, and the document emphasizes the importance of consulting professional advisers before investing.

More about Iris Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 345,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.59M

