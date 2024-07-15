Iris Metals Excels in Lithium Drilling Endeavors

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited reports promising results from their ongoing diamond drilling program at the Beecher Project in South Dakota, with multiple wide and high-grade lithium intersections identified. These significant finds, particularly in historic lithium-producing areas, are coupled with advanced exploration activities such as metallurgical testing and regional soil sampling. The company is progressing with accelerated data collection and is optimistic about the consistent high-grade assays being generated.

