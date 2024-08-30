Iris Metals Advances with Unanimous AGM Decisions

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting potential positive momentum for the company’s governance. Investors in the battery metals sector may be intrigued by Iris Metals’ strong position in the industry, with an extensive portfolio of lithium assets in South Dakota, which could benefit from U.S. incentives for local critical mineral sources. The company’s South Dakota Project is situated in a historically mining-friendly area known for the largest lithium spodumene crystals ever mined.

