IRIS Metals Advances Drilling Operations in South Dakota

IRIS Metals Limited has launched a new drilling campaign at the Tin Mountain Project and wrapped up its 2024 drilling at the Beecher Project, setting the stage for a maiden mineral resource estimate expected in early 2025. The Tin Mountain exploration involves 26 drill holes aimed at assessing the mineral grade and potential extensions of known deposits. Meanwhile, the completed Beecher drilling, consisting of 56 holes, moves the company closer to establishing lithium production centers in South Dakota.

