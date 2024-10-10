Iris Energy Sets Virtual 2024 AGM for Shareholder Voting

Iris Energy (IREN) has released an update.

Iris Energy Limited, known as IREN, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on November 20th, allowing shareholders to vote online or via proxy. The meeting will cover key resolutions, including the appointment of Byrons Audit as the company’s Australian auditor, a proposed change of the company name to IREN Limited, and the renewal of the Proportional Takeover Provisions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM through the provided virtual platform and are reminded to lodge their proxies by November 19th if not attending.

