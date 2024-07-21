IRESS Limited Forecasts Major Earnings Growth

IRESS Limited (AU:IRE) has released an update.

IRESS Limited has projected a significant increase in its Adjusted EBITDA, expecting a 50% rise to between $65m and $67m for the first half of 2024, compared to $44m in the previous corresponding period. This financial boost is attributed to the final stages of its transformation program, set to conclude by the end of 2024, disciplined cost management, and strong performance in its core businesses. Additionally, the company has made strides in asset sales, using the proceeds to reduce debt and solidify its balance sheet, which sets the stage for sustainable dividends.

