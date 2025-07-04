IRES Updates Major Holdings Notification Post-BlackRock Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Irish Residential Properties REIT ( (GB:0QT8) ).

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc announced an amendment to a previous notification regarding major holdings due to a group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners by BlackRock, Inc. This update corrects the chain of controlled undertakings through which voting rights and financial instruments are held, impacting the company’s voting rights distribution.

More about Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential properties. The company primarily engages in acquiring, holding, and managing a portfolio of residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

