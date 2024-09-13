IRES Shareholding Shift: FMR LLC Adjusts Stake

Irish Residential Properties REIT (GB:0QT8) has released an update.

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) has reported a change in shareholding, with FMR LLC’s voting rights crossing a significant threshold on September 12, 2024. FMR LLC now holds 8.95% of the voting rights, a decrease from their previous notification of 9.95%. This notification, done in Dublin on September 13, 2024, is part of the regulatory announcements concerning major shareholding notifications.

