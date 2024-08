Irish Residential Properties REIT (GB:0QT8) has released an update.

In the latest stock market update, Denise Turner, a Non-Executive Director at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES), has made a substantial purchase of 58,334 ordinary shares at a price of €0.898 each. This transaction took place on August 12, 2024, on Euronext Dublin, signaling a vote of confidence in the company from within its own ranks.

