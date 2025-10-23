Iren S.p.A. Announces Review of Updated 2030 Industrial Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Iren S.p.A. ( (IT:IRE) ) has provided an announcement.

Iren S.p.A. has announced that its updated Industrial Plan to 2030 is set to be reviewed and potentially approved by the Board of Directors on November 13, 2025. This update could significantly influence the company’s strategic direction and operational focus over the next five years, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:IRE) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iren S.p.A. stock, see the IT:IRE Stock Forecast page.

More about Iren S.p.A.

Average Trading Volume: 1,082,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.51B

Learn more about IRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue