IQE plc Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

IQE plc (GB:IQE) has released an update.

IQE plc, the leading provider of advanced semiconductor wafers, reported that all resolutions, except the withdrawn Resolution 8, were passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The results showed overwhelming support for the proposed actions, including the re-election of directors and the approval of financial statements and reports. The company, known for its high-quality epitaxy wafers and global market presence, continues to hold a strong position in the semiconductor industry.

