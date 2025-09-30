IQE plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IQE plc ( (GB:IQE) ) just unveiled an update.

IQE plc announced its total voting rights as of 30 September 2025, with an issued share capital of 977,552,089 ordinary shares, of which 4,115 are held in treasury. This results in 977,547,974 ordinary shares with voting rights, a figure that shareholders can use to determine the need to notify changes in their interest under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. This announcement provides transparency for stakeholders and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, reinforcing IQE’s commitment to maintaining clear communication with its investors.

Spark’s Take on GB:IQE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IQE is a Neutral.

IQE plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial challenges, including negative profitability and weak cash flow. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unattractive. Despite some positive developments in earnings and corporate events, these are overshadowed by the company’s ongoing financial and operational difficulties.

More about IQE plc

IQE plc is a leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions, catering to a wide range of applications in smart connected devices, communications infrastructure, automotive and industrial sectors, as well as aerospace and security. The company is a major player in the global epitaxy wafer manufacturing market, leveraging its intellectual property to produce high-quality wafers. Headquartered in Cardiff, UK, IQE operates manufacturing locations in the UK, US, and Taiwan, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.

Average Trading Volume: 3,625,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £73.25M

