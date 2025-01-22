IQ-AI Limited Advances AI in Neuro-Oncology with New Developments

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

IQ-AI Limited ( (GB:IQAI) ) has shared an announcement.

IQ-AI Limited has announced an operational update highlighting significant advancements in their use of AI for neuro-oncology. The company is set to release an updated version of its FDA-cleared IB Clinic, incorporating AI to enhance diagnostic capabilities, and is progressing with its Phase 1 trial of gallium maltolate for relapsed glioblastoma. These developments position IQ-AI as a leader in AI-driven medical solutions, promising improved patient outcomes and potentially disrupting current treatment protocols.

IQ-AI Limited, a parent company of Imaging Biometrics, LLC, specializes in developing quantitative imaging platforms and therapeutics to improve the accuracy and efficiency of clinical diagnoses and treatments.

YTD Price Performance: 33.57%

Average Trading Volume: 664,568

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.15M

