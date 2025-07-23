IPS, Inc. to Receive Dividend from Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from IPS, Inc. ( (JP:4390) ).

IPS, Inc. announced it will receive a dividend of US$3.5 million from its consolidated subsidiary, ISMO Pte. Ltd. This dividend will be recorded as non-operating income in the company’s non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with no impact on its consolidated financial results.

IPS, Inc. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It focuses on providing financial services and has a market presence in Japan.

