iPower Seeks Alternative Funding Solutions

IPOWER ( (IPW) ) has shared an update.

On October 22, 2025, iPower Inc. announced its intention to seek alternative funding solutions to enhance its capital flexibility and liquidity in response to changing financial conditions. The company aims to replace its current bank-backed asset-based lending facility with a non-bank financing solution that aligns better with its operating profile and growth objectives, thereby improving access to working capital and supporting strategic initiatives.

Spark’s Take on IPW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IPW is a Neutral.

IPOWER’s overall stock score of 53 reflects its mixed financial performance, with significant profitability and cash flow challenges offset by recent positive earnings call outcomes. The technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, while the valuation metrics indicate potential overvaluation concerns. The company’s efforts to improve revenue and profitability, as highlighted in the earnings call, provide some optimism for future performance.

More about IPOWER

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven online retailer and provider of value-added e-commerce services for third-party products and brands. The company operates a nationwide fulfillment network and is expanding its infrastructure across software, logistics, and manufacturing, with plans to pursue initiatives in digital assets and blockchain integration.

Average Trading Volume: 1,048,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.52M

