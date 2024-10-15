IPH Ltd. Announces AGM and SPP Correction

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

IPH Ltd. invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for November 14, 2024, at EY’s Sydney office, with an option to join via webcast. A correction was issued regarding the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) results, clarifying that some shareholders did receive their full share parcel, contrary to previous communications. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online and submit questions in advance if unable to attend.

For further insights into AU:IPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.