IPH Limited to Release Shares from Escrow Following Acquisition

IPH Limited announced the release of 216,496 fully paid ordinary shares from voluntary escrow on 14 July 2025, related to the acquisition of Applied Marks completed in 2021. This release of shares is a procedural step following the acquisition, potentially impacting the company’s share liquidity and market perception.

IPH Limited is a leading intellectual property services group with a network of member firms operating from 27 offices and servicing over 25 IP jurisdictions. The group includes prominent IP firms such as AJ Park, Applied Marks, and Griffith Hack, among others, and employs more than 1,800 people across various countries including Australia, Canada, and China.

