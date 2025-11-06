IPH Limited CEO Andrew Blattman to Retire in 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IPH Ltd. ( (AU:IPH) ) just unveiled an update.

IPH Limited announced the upcoming retirement of Dr. Andrew Blattman as Managing Director and CEO in the second half of 2026. The company will begin a formal search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Under Dr. Blattman’s leadership, IPH has significantly expanded its presence in Asia and entered the Canadian market through strategic acquisitions. His tenure has been marked by transformative growth, positioning IPH for continued success. The Board expressed confidence in the company’s strategy and management team to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

More about IPH Ltd.

IPH Limited is a leading intellectual property services group with a network of member firms operating from 27 offices and servicing over 25 IP jurisdictions. The group includes prominent IP firms such as AJ Park, Applied Marks, Griffith Hack, Pizzeys, ROBIC, Smart & Biggar, and Spruson & Ferguson. IPH employs more than 1,800 employees across Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,695,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$992.9M

